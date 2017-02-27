Duterte ipinauubaya na kay Bato ang pagbabalik ng Oplan Tokhang Bandera

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na ipinauubaya niya kay Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa kung ibabalik ang Oplan Tokhang sa harap naman ng ulat ng muling pamamayagpag ng iligal na droga sa bansa.

“I don’t know. I would leave it to the PNP to decide. I do not meddle in the mechanisms there. Wala ako. Basta ang akin is ito tapusin mo, ito gawain mo. I do not inquire into how, where, what,” sabi ni Duterte.

Kinumpirma naman ni Duterte na balik muli ang operasyon ng mga pusher at user matapos namang isuspinde ang kampanya ng pulis kontra droga.

“Dela Rosa’s job is to look for young men in the PNP who are imbued with patriotic fervor to serve their country. Iyon ang kunin niya tapos i-marshal niya against the… Because there is again a rise of the drug activities by 20 percent…Sinabi ko sa inyo, it’s a virulent thing. Hindi matapos-tapos ‘yan,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na nais lamang niyang tiyakin ni dela Rosa na pawang may integridad ang mga pulis na magiging bahagi ng Oplan Tokhang.

“Well, I said, give me the men that I can trust to handle the campaign,” aniya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.