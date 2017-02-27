Duterte kinampihan ang SolGen matapos ipabasura ang kaso vs Napoles Bandera

KINAMPIHAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang naging hakbangin ni Solicitor General Jose Calida matapos namang hilingin sa Court of Appeals (CA) na baliktarin ang naging desisyon ng mababang korte kung saan napatunayang guilty ang tinaguriang reyna ng pork barrel scam na si Janet Lim-Napoles sa kasong serious illegal detention.

Sa isang ambush interview, sinabi ni Duterte na suportado niya ang posisyon ni Calida. “If you follow the story of the Solicitor General, he is right. He could — in and out, ilang beses nagbisita ‘yung media sa kanya, he never really — hindi naman siya umiyak. Para sa akin talaga, kung ako idi-dismiss ko rin talaga. I will move for the dismissal of the case…,” sabi ni Duterte kaugnay ng inihaing kaso ng whistle blower at pinsan ni Napoles na si Benhur Luy.

Tumnggi namang magkomento si Duterte kung maaaring maging state witness si Napoles kaugnay ng P10 bilyong pork barrel scam.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.