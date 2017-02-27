Libo-libong pasahero stranded sa transport strike sa MM, mga probinsiya INQUIRER.net

LIBO-LIBONG mga pasahero ang stranded matapos ang malawakang tigil pasada ng mga transport groups para naman tutulan ang planong phaseout ng mga jeepney na may edad 15 taon pataas.

Nauna nang idineklara ng Piston, Stop and Go Coalition at No to Jeepney Phase Out Coalition na magsasagawa sila ng welga sa Metro Manila at iba pang mga lugar sa buong bansa.

Sinuspinde naman ng Palasyo ang klase sa Metro Manila at mga apektadong lugar mula elementarya hanggang high school.

Sa Makati, napilitan ang mga empleyado na maglakad o sumkay ng tricycle para makapasok sa kani-kanilang opisina.

Patok din ang mga taxi, Uber at Grab.

Sa kahabaan ng Commonwealth ave., daan-daang mga pasahero ang stranged.

May mga ulat naman na ilang lugar sa Metro Manila ang hindi apektado ng strike.

Tinatayang 60 porsiyento ang paralisado sa Mandaue dahil sa tigil pasada samantalang 30 porsiyento naman sa Cebu City.

Nagpakalat naman ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ng mga sasakyan para tumulong sa mga stranded na mga pasahero.

