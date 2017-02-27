DU30 tiniyak ang kaligtasan ni de5

TINIYAK ni Pangulong Duterte ang kaligtasan ni Sen. de Lima sa kanyang detention cell sa Camp Crame matapos namang hulihin noong Biyernes kaugnay ng kasong droga.

” I assure that she is safe. I think people are interested not to see her dead but to see her in prison for what she did. Yes. I am sure that she is 100 percent safe there,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang ambush interview.

Niliwanag naman ni Duterte na ipinauubaya na niya sa korte ang desisyon kung guilty nga si de Lima sa kasong kinakaharap.

“Well, that is for the courts to decide. We leave it to the judgment of the nation to see who is lying and who is not. Nandiyan naman tayong lahat. Who are all part of the audience of what was evolving. So I’ll leave it to the courts,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Numero unong kritiko ni Duterte si de Lima kung saan binatikos ng huli ang nangyayaring mga extrajudicial killings sa bans.

Kasabay nito, tumanggi nang magkomento si Duterte kaugnay ng mosyon ni de Lima sa Korte Suprema para ipabasura ang warrant of arrest laban sa kanya.

“I would not want to comment on that because I think a case has been filed, a warrant has been issued and sub judice. I would not want to violate the standard operating procedures in court. You are not supposed to be giving your opinion while the case is pending. The court has taken jurisdiction. It is already the property of the court by virtue of a warrant,” ayon kay Duterte.

Pinawi naman ni Duterte ang pangamba na iniisa-isa ng administrasyon ang mga kritiko ng gobyerno.

“Unless you are involved in drugs, you should be. You’re a critic of what? Of the drug campaign and you are — yourself into drugs? Eh you should be afraid,” giit ni Duterte.

Sinabi pa ni Duterte na hindi niya batid kung may isusunod pa si Aguirre na kakasuhan kaugnay ng droga.

“I do not know. It’s… Truth to tell, honestly, I have not called Aguirre once. Iyan ang totohanan diyan. I do not interfere with their jobs,” sabi pa ni Duterte.