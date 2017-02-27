Drilon inalis bilang Senate President Pro-Tempore INQUIRER.net

SINIBAK si Sen. Franklin Drilon bilang Senate President Pro-Tempore at pinalitan ni Sen. Ralph Recto.

Inihalal ng 17 sa 23 mga senador si Rector, na dating pinuno ng Senate minority bloc.

Si Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao ang nagmosyon na ideklara ang posisyon ni Drilon na bakante, na sinuportahan mismo ni Drilon.

Wala namang tumutol sa sa mosyon ni Pacquiao.

Agad namang nagmosyon si Pacquiao na ipalit Recto kay Drilon.

