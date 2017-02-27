Bato: PNP handang ibalik ang gera kontra droga INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na kung siya ang tatanungin, nais na niyang ituloy ng PNP ang kampanya nito kontra droga dahil sa pamamayagpag muli ng mga pusher at user. “The situation is getting worse,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Ito’y matapos namang tinanggal ni Pangulong Duterte sa PNP ang trabaho kaugnay ng kampanya kontra droga matapos naman ang pagkakasangkot ng mga pulis sa kriminalidad at korupsyon sa harap ng pagkakasangkot ng ilan sa pagpatay sa Koreanong negosyante na si Jee Ick-joo sa loob mismo ng Camp Crame noong Oktubre, 2016. “Kung pwede, we are ready to go back to war if given orders by the President but since he has suspended us from taking part in the war on drugs, wala kaming magawa ngayon kung ‘di maghintay sa kanyang reinstatement orders,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Sinuportahan ni dela Rosa ang panawagan ni Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, na kilalang kaalyado ni Duterte, na muling ilunsad ang kampanya kontra droga.

“Baka sabihan ni Presidente pinapangunahan mo ako ha. The President naman is on top of the situation. Alam nya yung nangyayari sa buong Pilipinas kaya we will just await his orders,” giit ni dela Rosa.

“Hindi ako pwede magsabi sa kanya baka sabihin niya, ‘Bakit atat na atat ka bumalik?’ Ayaw ko ng gano’n ,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.