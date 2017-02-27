De Lima iniakyat ang kaso sa SC

INIAKYAT ni Sen. Leila de Lima ang kanyang kaso sa Korte Suprema kung saan kinuwestiyon niya ang ligalidad ng kanyang pagkakaaresto base sa warrant of arrest na ipinalabas ni Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 Judge Juanita T. Guerrero.

Sa isang Petition for Special Civil Action for Certiorari and Prohibition, hiniling ni de Lima, sa pamamagitan ng kanyang mga abogado, na magpalabas ang Kataastaasang Hukuman ng status quo ante order (SQAO) na nagbabalik sa sitwasyon bago ang paglalabas ng warrant of arrest.

Hiniling din ni de Lima sa Korte Suprema na atasan ang Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 na itigil ang mga pagdinig sa kanyang kaso.

Nagpalabas si Judge Guerrero, noong Pebrero 23 ng warrant of arrest laban kay de Lima, dating boyfriend na si Ronnie Dayan at dating National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Deputy Director at officer-in-charge ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) na si Rafael Ragos. Pawang nakakulong na ang tatlo.

Iginiit ni de Lima na umabuso si Judge Guerrero nang magpalabas ng warrat of arrest.

Idinagdag ni de Lima na nilabag din umano ang kanyang karapatan matapos ang kanyang pagkakaaresto.

Sinabi ni de Lima na minadali ng judge ang pagpapalabas ng warrant of arrest sa kabila ng nakabinbin niyang petisyon na motion to quash.

“Haste, when unduly applied in the context of the criminal justice system, such that it constitutes a blatant failure to respect and uphold a person’s fundamental rights, and to observe the guarantees enshrined in the Constitution to protect the rights of the accused, it results in something far more destructive, more pestilent and graver than mere imperfection,” sabi ni de Lima sa 82 pahinang petisyon.

“The court should have first resolved the question of jurisdiction mentioned in the motion to quash before issuing the arrest warrant because such act is itself an exercise of jurisdiction, which we precisely object,” sabi ng spokesman ni de Lima na si Atty. Alex Padilla said.