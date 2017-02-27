Iloilo, Aklan naparalisa dahil sa welga ng mga jeepney Inquirer

NAPARALISA ang operasyon ng Iloilo at Aklan dahil sa isinagawang tigil pasada ng mga transport groups na ipinoprotesta ang planong pag-phase-out ng mga public utility vehicles (PUVs) na may edad 15 taon pataas.

“The strike affected 95 percent of public utility jeepneys in Iloilo City and almost all routes in the entire province, sabi ni Edgar Salarda, spokesperson NG Pinag-isang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) sa Panay Island.

Tanging mga taxi at mangilan-ngilang jeepney ang bumiyahe sa kabila ng naunang deklarasyon ng ilang transport group na hindi sasali sa welga.

Sinuspinde rin ang pasok sa lahat ng antas sa Iloilo City at iba pang munisipalidad samantalang nagsakay naman ang mga sasakyan ng lokal na pamahalaan ng empleyado at stranded na mga pasahero.

Sa Aklan, paralisado rin ang public transportation sa pagitan ng kapital ng Kalibo ant silangan at kanlungang bahagi ng Aklan.

Iilan lamang na mga tricycle ang bimiyahe sa loob ng Kalibo kumpara sa normal na mga araw, ayon kay Kim Sin Tugna, Piston-Aklan coordinator.

