Oscars 2017 na-wow mali; Best Picture winner binawi

NAGKAGULO ang netizens sa buong mundo dahil sa kapalpakang nangyari sa katatapos lang na 89th Academy Awards (Oscars) kanina.

Nag-ala-Steve Harvey ang announcement ng winner for Best Picture. Unang idineklara na ang “La La Land” nina Emma Stone at Ryan Gosling ang winner pero binawi agad ito dahil ang pelikulang “Moonlight” pala ang tamang winner!

Nakasama ni Warren Beatty ang Hollywood star na si Faye Dunaway sa pag-announce ng Best Picture.

Siyempre, viral ang video ni Warren Beatty na nagkamali ng announcement, “I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone La La Land.

“That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight, the Best Picture,” sabi ni Warren saka ipinakita ang hawak na card kung saan nakasulat ang totoong winner sa Academy Awards.

Naalala tuloy ang kamalian ni Steve sa 2015 Miss Universe kung saan mali rin ang pagbasa niya ng winner. Sa halip na si Miss Columbia ay Miss Philippines (Pia Wurtzbach) pala ang nasa card.

Idinaan na lang ng Oscar host na si Jimmy Kimmel sa biro ang nangyaring pagkakamali, aniya, “This is not a joke. I’m afraid they read the wrong thing. This is very unfortunate what happened. I personally blame Steve Harvey for this.”

“Oh God. #Oscars. This is UNBELIEVABLE! This is UNSPEAKABLE! Miss Universe Part II???” ang tweet naman ni direk Joey Reyes pagkatapos ng nasabing eksena.

Narito ang iba pang nagwagi sa 2017 Oscar Awards:

Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight

Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea

Cinematography: La La Land

Costume Design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Animated Feature: Zootopia

