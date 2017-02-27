Mga senador kinastigo si Aguirre sa bantang may isusunod kay de Lima

KINASTIGO ng mga senador si Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre matapos naman ang kanyang pahayag sa rali ng mga suporter ni Pangulong Duterte na may isa pang senador na kakasuhan pagkatapos ng pagkakaaresto kay Sen. Leila de Lima dahil sa kasong droga.

Sa Meets Inquirer forum kung saan panauhin ang tinaguriang Seatmates sa Senado, nagpahayag ang lahat ng limang senador na hindi katanggap-tanggap ang naging banta ni Aguirre matapos dumalo sa kilos protesta ng mga tagasuporta ni Duterte sa Luneta noong Sabado.

“For me it is uncalled for and unbecoming of a Secretary of Justice. I have to say that,” sabi ni Sen. Joel Villanueva.

Kinatigan naman ito ni Sen. Sonny Angara sa pagsasabing hindi maganda tingnan na ikukulong ang mga senador na kritiko ng administrasyon.

“It does’nt look good that the two senators jailed are also two vehement critics of the administration. There should be a certain level of tolerance,” ayon kay Angara.

Ito’y sa harap naman na ang impresyon ng publiko na si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV ang binabantaang susunod na kakasuhan ni Aguirre. Kilalang kritiko ni Duterte si Trillanes kung saan ibinunyag niya kamakailan ang umano’y P2 bilyong bank account ng presidente.

“Ako din, I don’t agree with that statement. That statement is not proper in that event. ginagatungan mo pa ang crowd mo, which I don’t think is proper. We dont want to see a divded nation. We want to see a unified nation. We want to see a nation together moving forward. I dont think it’s proper for the Justice secretary to go there and incite the crowd,” sabi naman ni Gatchalian.

Maging ang kilalang kaalyado ni Duterte na si Sen. Jose Miguel Zubiri ay hindi sang-ayon sa ginawa ni Aguirre.

“That was uncalled for, not prudent, may be the secretary should have not been there. I consider my self an ally of the president because I’m from Mindanao and we all consider ourselves as supportive of this administration, at least with there agenda of infrastracture, drugs so coming from us means a lot,” sabi ni Zubiri.

Idinagdag ni Zubiri na sinabihan na ng mga senador si Aguirre nang sumalang siya sa Commission on Appointments (CA).

“We have mentioned to the secretary that you have a penchant of talking a lot. could you just hold your horses. keep your personal opinion to your self and that was on record. Many of us mentioned that to him. Sa sobrang init ng ulo niya, he speaks his mind and took him to apologize to three senadors. he apologized to Sen. Kiko (Pangilinan), Sen. de Lima) and eventually Sen. Trillanes on the floor in the CA, so I think he should have learned from that experience,” dagdag ni Zubiri.

Bagamat hindi direktang pinangalanan ni Aguirre si Trillanes, tinanong naman niya sa mga dumalo sa rali kung sino ang isusunod na kakasuhan kung saan isinagot ng mga ito ang pangalan ni Trillanes.

“As secretary of Justice, filter your personal opinion to your job description. as what should do,” ayon pa kay Zubiri.

Idinagdaan naman ni Sen. JV Ejercito sa biro ang batikos kay Aguirre.

“Probably he has a very bad hair day… that was a reckless statement, I hope he be more careful,” sabi ni Ejercito.