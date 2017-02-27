Bus sumemplang; 1 patay, 17 sugatan

Isang estudyante ang nasawi habang 17 pa katao ang nasugatan nang sumemplang ang sinakyan nilang pampasaherong bus sa bayan ng Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod pa si Ara Malacaste, 21, college student, sa Rural Health Unit dahil sa matinding pinsalang tinamo, ngunit idineklarang patay ng doktor, ayon sa ulat ng Masbate provincial police. Dinala naman ang 17 pang pasahero, na karamiha’y estudyante rin, sa Masbate Provincial Hospital sa Masbate City dahil sa mga pinsalang tinamo sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, ayon sa ulat. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-2 ng hapon Sabado sa bahagi ng National Highway na sakop ng Brgy. Calong-ongan. Minamaneho noon ni Emerlito Bocog mula Masbate City patungong Esperanza ang ACEL bus (EVS-561), na may ilang pasahero sa bubong. Habang binabagtas ang paakyat na bahagi ng kalsada ay bigla umanong nagloko ang preno ng bus, kaya ito tumigil, napaatras, at sumemplang sa kalsada, ayon sa ulat. Boluntaryong sumuko sa lokal na pulisya si Bocog at ngayo’y hinahandaan na ng kaukulang kaso. (John Roson) – end –

