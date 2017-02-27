Halos P200M jackpot ng ultra lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P196 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola mamayang gabi (Martes).

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nanalo sa P191.7 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto sa bola noong Linggo ng gabi.

Umabot sa P28.3 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola kung saan lumabas ang winning number combination na 11 34 46 02 27 45.

Tatlo naman ang nanalo ng tig-P280,000 matapos makakuha ng limang numero.

Tig-P1,910 ang 592 mananaya na naka-apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 15,187 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

