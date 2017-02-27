Bea sumabak na rin sa resto business; pero umaming ingat na ingat sa pagkain

BEA Alonzo is now a businesswoman.

Yes, nag-venture sa isang resto ang lead star ng A Love To Last. She’s one of the part-owners of Big D’s Smokehouse, a casual resto which opened its latest branch at the Venice Grand Canal, Mckinley Hills, The Fort.

Sayang at wala si Bea sa opening ng nasabing resto. But we got to talk to chef Dino Paulo Peralta na siyang nag-start ng business na ito.

Ang smoked ribs ang favourite ni Bea sa menu at napuna ni chef Dino na kokonti lang palang kumain itong si Bea. Talagang she takes care of her food intake.

Actually, isang director-friend ni Bea ang nag-introduce sa kanya sa resto, si direk Cathy Garcia Molina na ang latest movie, “My Ex & My Whys” ay isang certified box-office. Naka-more than P200 million na ang movie nina Liza Soberano at Enrique Gil.

Nang ma-experience ni Bea ang food sa Big D’s Smokehouse ay nahikayat na siyang mag-invest. Isa rin sa investors si direk Cathy.

Anyway, sa A Love To Last ay nag-man-to-man talk na sina Anton (Ian Veneracion) at Totoy (Xian Lim) about Andeng (Bea Alonzo). Walang takot na tinanong ni Totoy si Anton kung mahal nito si Bea.

Paganda nang paganda ang mga episode lalo na’t malapit na ang debut ni Julia Barretto na anak nina Anton at Grace (Iza Calzado).