Jim Paredes kinuyog ng Duterte fans, tinawag na bastos at patola king sa EDSA rally

SLIGHT na nagkagulo sa EDSA Revolution celebration. Nagkainitan kasi ang kampo ni Jim Paredes at ilang kabataang pro-administration.

When a video was posted in one popular website, nagpalitan ng maaanghang na salita ang bawa’t kampo.

There is one guy who posted Jim’s reaction which said, “People who egg and cheer trolls are suddenly aghast at the so called ‘bullying’. Are we supposed to take blatant contempt and disrespect lying down?

“Jesus went physical against merchants who disrespected temple. Was he wrong?

“So is it ‘bullying’ if we go verbal on ppl who come to piss on and show contempt at the importance of EDSA to us? They had their own rally, what were they doing in EDSA? Certainly not to play cute.

“No, we did not send them away. They left on their own. – Jim Paredes.”

“Ikaw ba kung may party ka at alam mo na sa meron nandun sa party mo hindi para bumati sa yo, ngunit may galit actually sa yo… meron pang bitbit na karatula at nakasulat ng kasalungat sa nararamdaman mo, hindi ka pikon? ano dapat gawin?” said one Jim fan.

“Pambabastos ang ginawa nya. Tutal iilan lang naman yung pumunta sana dinedma na lang nya. Meron naman sila sigurong bantay dyan para di makapanggulo ang mga yun,” say ng isang pro-administration.

“Nanggulo ba Duterte youth? Parang nakatayo lang naman sila sa isang side ah. sino ba nang agaw at nanira ng banner? Sino ba nanduro sa kanila at sabihang duwag. kudos to these kids! pinatunayan nila sino ang totoong disente!” susog naman ng isa pa.

“So are you saying that youth is an excuse to commit serious foibles? Are we supposed to tolerate it? Even when it is clear that they are misled?

“Isn’t your assemblage supposed to be in Manila so why would these young people choose to march instead in Edsa? Para mamikon? What is the motive? Even a saint would lose his cool,” say naman ng kumare naming si Arnel Ramos.