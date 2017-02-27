Yen Santos jackpot kay Piolo; bigay na bigay sa halikan By Jun Nardo Bandera

BIGAY na bigay si Yen Santos sa pictorial nila ni Piolo Pascual para sa movie nilang “Northern Lights…A Journey To Love” mula sa Regal Entertainment, Star Cinema at Spring Films. Bagong-bihis ang dating ni Yen na swak na kaguwapuhan ni Piolo. Lumabas ang appeal niya kaya naman maninibago tiyak ang followers ng young actress. Bago simulan ang shooting ng Dondon Santos film na ito, bakas pa ang pagiging mahiyain kay Yen. Hindi kasi pumasok sa isipan niyang makakapareha niya sa isang malaking pelikula si Papa P. Eh, nagkatotoo ang pangarap ni Yen na makatrabaho si Piolo kaya winalis na niyang lahat ang hiya at kaba at nakipagsabayan na sa aktingan sa award-winning actor. At least, sa unang pakikipagpareha kay Piolo, isa si Yen sa masuwerteng artistang natikman ang labi ng aktor, huh! Ang “Northern Lights…A Journey To Love” ang next offering ng Regal after ng horror film na “Pwera Usog” nina Joseph Marco, Sofia Andres, Albie Casino at marami pang iba.

