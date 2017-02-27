Female star sukdulan ang kamalditahan, pinaplastik ang press By Cristy Fermin Bandera

HANGGANG ngayon ay windang na windang pa rin ang isang impormanteng mismong nakasaksi kung gaano kamaldita ang isang young female personality. Grabe lang ang nasabi ng source. May set visit daw nu’n para sa ginagawang serye ng batang babaeng personalidad sa isang malaking network. Natural, dumating ang mga reporters, nagmasid-masid, at nu’ng mag-break ang taping ay isinalang na siya sa interbyuhan. Maganda naman siyempre ang pakikiharap niya sa mga entertainment writers, alangan namang magpakita siya nang harap-harapang pagmamaldita, di natapos ang career niya? Kuwento ng aming source, “Matagal din ang mga tanungan, kinumusta ng mga reporters ang lovelife niya, kumusta na raw sila ng boyfriend niya? “Okey lang siya nang okey, maayos daw ang relasyon nila, give and take daw sila ng karelasyon niya. Puro ganu’n lang ang sagot niya. Maya-maya, nagpa-excuse siya, CR lang daw siya. “Hindi pa siya nakalalayo sa grupo ng mga bumisitang reporters, e, sinabihan na niya ang PA niya, ‘Tawagan mo nga si ____ (road manager niya), sabihin mo, tama na ang interview na ito. Pagod na nga ako, isinasalang pa ako sa ganito!’ “So, tumawag naman ang PA sa RM niya. Maya-maya, bumalik na sa grupo ng mga reporters si ____ (pangalan ng young female personality). Nakangiti pa siya, ha? “Parang enjoy na enjoy siya sa interview. Napakaplastik ng babaeng ‘yun, bukod pa sa maldita siya talaga. Lumapit sa kanila ang isang staff, kailangan na raw siya sa set. “Bumeso pa siya sa mga reporters, nakangiti siya, as in, napakagiliw niya sa mga reporters! Wala namang kaalam-alam ang mga press people na kaya na-cut short ang interview nila, e, dahil sa pagrereklamo ng hitad na kaharap nila! “Naku, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, kilalang-kilala n’yo kung sinex ang girl na ito. Siya ang original Simang, getlak n’yo na?” pagtatapos ng aming impormante.

