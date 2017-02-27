Heart sa Erich-Daniel break-up: Ay, ayoko nang magsalita!’

IWAS na iwas magsalita si Heart Evangelista tungkol sa controversial break up ng ex-boyfriend niyang si Daniel Matsunaga at Erich Gonzales.

Natanong ang Kapuso actress sa isang event kung ano ang masasabi niya sa hiwalayan ng dalawang Kapamilya stars ngunit hindi ito napilit na magkomento.

“Ayaw ko, I can’t. I’m really a vocal person and very opinionated but for that, I don’t want to say anything,” ani Heart sa isang panayam.

“I don’t want to say anything at all basta I liked them both,” dugtong pa nito. Okay lang din daw kung magpapa-paint si Erich ng bag sa kanya, “I’m open to anybody to paint their bag, I’m open so let’s spread art and love.”

Naging kontrobersyal din noon ang paghihiwalay nina Heart at Daniel pero never siyang nagsalita against the Brazilian actor. Ngunit may tsismis din noon na pera rin daw ang dahilan ng kanilang break-up.