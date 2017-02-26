Palasyo sinuspinde ang klase sa elem. at HS sa MM; iba pang lugar sa bansa na apektado ng transport strike

SINUSPINDE ng Palasyo ang klase sa Metro Manila mula elementary hanggang high school dahil sa inaasahang malawakang tigil pasada ng mga public utility vehicles (PUVs) ngayong araw.

“Suspension of classes tomorrow in all affected areas nationwide. In elementary and high school levels (private and public),” sabi ng Office of the Executive Secretary (OES).

Hindi naman sinabi ng OES kung ano-anong mga lugar sa buong bansa ang apektado ng welga.

Idinagdag ng Palasyo na hindi pa sakop ng suspensyon ang pasok sa kolehiyo.

“Let’s wait for an announcement if there’ll be a suspension in the tertiary level,” sabi ng Palasyo sa isang abiso.