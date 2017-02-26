Class suspension sa transport strike Radyo Inquirer

ILANG paaralan ang nag-anunsyo na walang pasok ngayong araw dahil sa nationwide transport strike.

Walang pasok sa lahat ng antas sa De La Salle University-Taft, Makati at BGC campuses, at maging sa College of St. Benilde.

Suspendido ring pasok ang mga mag-aaral at empleyado ng University of San Agustin sa IloIlo.

May ilan ding mga eskwelahan sa mga probinsya ang nauna nang nag-anunsyo ng class suspension.

Kaugnay nito, kinansela naman ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang number coding scheme ngayong araw.

Agad namang nilinaw ng MMDA na ito ay para lamang sa public utility vehicles o PUVs.

Nauna nang inanunsyo ng Piston, No to Jeepney Phase Out Coalition at Stop and Go Coalition ang kanilang nationally-coordinated transport strike sa Metro Manila at mga lalawigan bilang pagkondena sa nakaambang pag-phase-out sa mga lumang jeepney.

Asahan ang tigil-pasada sa mga probinsya ng Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, at Laguna.

Apektado rin ang mga ruta sa Camanava, kabilang ang Bagong Silang, at sa Quezon City, partikular sa Novaliches, Commonwealth, Cubao at Project 3.

Apektado rin ng strike ang mga ruta sa Maynila, Marikina, Pasig, Taguig, Makati, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Las Piñas at Pasay.

