Visayas transport groups sasali sa strike vs PUV phaseout

INAASAHANG lalahok ang mga transport group sa Visayas sa nakatakdang malawakang tigil pasada bukas para iprotesta ang planong phaseout ng mga public utility vehicles (PUV) na may edad 15 taon pataas. Kabilang sa mga inaasahang apektado ng welga ay ang mga lalawigan ng Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental at mga bahagi ng Cebu.

Sinabi ng No To Public Utility Jeepney, Public Utility Bus, Asian Utility Vehicle Phaseout Coalition sa Panay na kabilang sa mga lalahok sa strike ang mga driver at operators ng pampublikong jeepney, buse, van at tricycle.

Kabilang sa mga miyembro ng koalisyon ay ang Iloilo City Loop Alliance of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association, Confederation of Iloilo Provincial Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association, Hugpong Capiz, Federation of Aklan Integrated Public Transport, Inc. at Pinag-isang Samahan nga mga Tsupert at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston).

Sinabi ni Edgar Salarda, Panay spokesperson ng Piston, na tutol sila sa plano ng Department of Transportation na i-phaseout ang mga PUVs dahil “force operators to buy electric and Euro 4 engine jeepneys under the management of a private fleet company.”

Idinagdag ni Salarda na tinatayang 600,000 pampasaherong jeepney sa buong bansa ang apektado ng phaseout, kasama na ang 12,000 sa Western Visayas.

“This will mean the loss of livelihood for 50,000 drivers and operators and small businessmen dependent on public transport for Panay and Guimaras alone,” sabi ni Salarda.

Sinabi ni Salarda na sa ilalim ng plano, mangangailangan ang mga jeepney operator ng minimum na kapital na P7 milyon para makapagsagawa ng operasyon ng 20 jeepney.

Ayon kay Salarda, dapat tumulong ang gobyerno sa rehabilitasyon ng mga PUVs na 15 taon ang edad.

Hindi naman lalahok ang dalwang malalaking transport group, na Iloilo City Alliance of Drivers Association at Iloilo City Alliance of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association.

Ngunit nagdeklara na suspensyon ng klase ang maraming paaralan sa Iloilo City.

Nagdeklara na rin ang maraming paaralan sa Bacolod City ng suspensyon ng klase dahila sa idineklarang tigil pasada ng United Negros Drivers and Operators Center (Undoc), Federation of Bacolod City Drivers Associations (Febacda), Sentrong Samahan ng Tsuper at Operators Negros at Piston-Negros.

Hindi naman suspindido ang klase sa Cebu.

Sinabi ni Diego Malacad, Undoc secretary general, na tinatayang 90 porsiyento ng mga driver sa kanilang grupo sa Negros Occidental ang lalahok sa strike mula alas-4 ng umaga hanggang alas-4 ng hapon.

Sa Cebu, lalahok din ang mga miyembro ng Piston-Cebu sa strike.

Sinabi ni Greg Perez, coordinator ng Piston Cebu, na tinatayang 700 sa mga miyembro nito ang susuporta sa welga para tutulan ang phase out ng mga 15 anyos na mga jeepneys.

“We will start at 4 a.m. until 3 p.m. tomorrow and we will hold a rally in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office,” sabi ni Perez.

Inaasahang apektado ng tigil pasada ang mga ruta sa Mandaue City kung saan aabot sa 200 tricycle driver sa ilalim ng Tricycle sa Mandaue group ang lalahok.

Hindi naman tiyak kung sasali sa tigil pasada ang National Confederation of Transport Workers Union na may 2,500 miyembro.

Sinabi naman ng Cebu Integrated Transport Service Multipurpose Cooperative (Citrasco), na may 1,000 jeepney na hindi ito lalahok sa welga.

