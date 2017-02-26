Number coding sa PUVs suspindido dahil sa strike Bandera

SINUSPINDE ng Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang number-coding scheme para sa public utility vehicles (PUVs) bukas dahil sa planong malawakang welga ng mga jeepney operators.

“Due to the scheduled transport strike tomorrow, Feb. 27, the number coding scheme is lifted for PUVs ONLY,” sabi ng MMDA sa isang advisory.

Nakatakdang magsagawa muli ang mga transport group na kinabibilangan ng PISTON, STOP and GO Coalition, at No To Jeepney Phase Out Coalition ng tigil pasada sa Metro Manila at iba pang lungsod sa buong bansa para iprotesta ang plano ng gobyerno na modernisasyon ng mga jeepney. Ito rin ang mga grupo na nagsagawa ng welga nitong buwan na nagresulta sa maraming na-stranded na pasahero at suspensiyon ng klase.

