Opisyal ng BuCor na umano’y naghatid ng pera kay de Lima sumuko INQUIRER.net

SUMUKO si dating Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, na kapwa akusado ni Sen. Leila de Lima sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ngayong araw.

Inihayag ni NBI Director Dante Gierran ang pagsuko ni Ragos.

Kasama si Ragos sa mga ipinaaresto ng Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court noong Huwebes dahil umano sa pagkakasangkot sa iligal na droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBI) kung saan secretary si de Lima ng Department of Justice (DOJ).

Nagsilbi rin si Ragos bilang NBI deputy director.

Noong isang taon, inamin ni Ragos na naghatid siya ng pera sa bahay ni de Lima sa pamamagitan ng dating driver at boyfriend ng senador na si Ronnie Dayan, na nakakulong na rin.

Nakadetine si de Lima sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center sa Camp Crame.

