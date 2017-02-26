Magkapatid na dalagita nalunod sa ilog By John Roson Inquirer

Natagpuan ang mga labi ng magkapatid na dalagita sa isang ilog sa Manaoag, Pangasinan, kahapon ng hapon, matapos sila umanong malunod habang nagsi-swimming.Nadiskubre ng mga residenteng naliligo rin sa ilog ang bangkay nina Irish Mae, 15, at Angel Joy Relosa, 12, dakong alas-4, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Nakadamit pa ang dalawa nang matagpuang nakalubog sa 6-talampakang lalim na bahagi ng ilog sa Zone 7, Brgy. Sapang. Isinugod pa ng mga residente ang magkapatid sa Manaoag Community Hospital, ngunit ang dalawa’y idineklarang patay ng doktor. Samantala, isang lalaki ang natagpuang patay matapos din umanong malunod habang nagsi-swimming sa isang kilalang beach sa Pagbilao, Quezon, Sabado rin ng hapon. Nadiskubre ang bangkay ni Jayson Oscar Hernandez, tubong Bicol, sa beach na kung tawagi’y Kuwebang Lampas, sa Sitio Kapas-Kapas, Brgy. Ibabang Polo, dakong alas-3.‎ Bago ito’y nag-inuman at nag-picnic si Hernandez kasama ang mga kaibigan, hanggang sa magpasya silang mag-swimming, ayon sa ulat ng Quezon provincial police.

