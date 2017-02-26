Dureza: Last minute appeal ginagawa para sa bihag na German national Bandera

SINABI ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza na gumagawa pa rin ng mga huling hakbang ang pamahalaan para maisalba ang German national na bihag ng Abu Sayyaf sa harap ng pagtatapos ngayong alas-3 ng hapon ng ultimatum ng teroristang grupo para maibigay ang hihininging P30 milyong ransom. “Making last minute appeal to spare innocent and helpless victim,” sabi ni Dureza. Nauna nang kumalat ang dalawang minutong video kung saan humingi ng tulong si Jürgen Kampner (iniulat ng militar bilangKantner) para mailigtas siya sa pagkakapugot. Nanindigan naman ang gobyerno na hindi magbibigay ng ransom. Isang banyagang babae ang nauna nang natagpuang patay sa loob ng yacht malapit sa Laparan Island Pangutaran, Sulu. Pinaniniwalaang kasama ni Kampner ang babae na si Sabina Wetch, na nasa kanyang 50. Nagtamo ang biktima ng mga tama ng baril at nakahubo’t hubad kayat pinaniniwalaang ito ay ginahasa pa.

