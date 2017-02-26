UST wagi kontra Adamson sa UAAP Season 79 volleyball By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

8 a.m. UE vs DLSU (men)

10 a.m. Ateneo vs UP (men)

2 p.m. UE vs DLSU (women)

4 p.m. Ateneo vs UP (women) INUWI ng University of Santo Tomas Tigresses ang ikalawa nitong panalo matapos biguin ang Adamson University Lady Falcons, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9, sa ginaganap na first-round elimination ng UAAP Season 79 volleyball tournament Sabado sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City. Sinandigan ng Tigresses ang team captain nitong si Cherry Ann Rondina na naghulog ng 15 puntos mula sa 11 attacks, 1 block at 2 service aces upang iangat ang season host sa dalawang panalo sa loob ng limang laro para sa ikaanim na puwesto. Ang kabiguan ay naghulog naman sa Adamson sa ikaanim nitong sunod na kabiguan sa ilalim ni American coach Airess Padda. Samantala, dinoble ng UST Tigers ang kasayahan ng kapatid nitong koponan matapos na biguin ang Adamson Falcons sa loob ng limang set, 30-28, 23-25, 25-23, 10-25, 15-12. Sinolo naman ng National University Bulldogs ang ikalawang puwesto sa men’s division matapos biguin ang dating kasalo na Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23.

