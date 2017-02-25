6 koponan sasabak sa PSL Invitational Conference By Angelito Oredo Bandera

ANIM na koponan ang magsasagupa para sa pinakaunang korona na nakataya sa pagbubukas ng 2017 edisyon ng Philippine Super Liga (PSL) na Invitational Conference sa Marso 4. Sinabi ni PSL president Ramon “Tatz” Suzara na ang mga koponang lalahok sa 2017 PSL Invitational ay ang Petron, Generika, Foton, Cignal at ang dalawang baguhang koponan na Sta. Lucia at Cocolife. Inaasahan na mas lalong magiging maigting ang labanan sa unang kumperensiya matapos na magpalakas ang mga datihang koponan habang matitinding koponan mula sa iba’t-ibang unibersidad naman ang bitbit ng mga baguhan. Tutok ang lahat sa Petron Tri-Activ na nakuha ang serbisyo nina Mika Reyes at Carmela Tunay sa pagnanais nitong muling makamit ang korona na minsan nitong hinawakan ng tatlong sunod. Magbabalik naman ang premyadong coach na si George Pascua para sa Cignal HD na nagpakita ng matinding kaseryosohan para mauwi ang pinakauna nitong korona sa liga sa pagkuha sa mga beterano na sina Honey Royse Tubino, Rachel Anne Daquis at Jovelyn Gonzaga. Nagpalit ng mga manlalaro ang Foton at F2 Logistics sa pagnanais na maging kompetitibo sa torneo habang ang Generika na suportado ng higanteng korporasyon na Ayala ay inaasahang gagawa rin ng surpresa sa torneo.

