Erich tumalon sa eroplano bilang bahagi ng paglimot kay Daniel

MATAPOS ang kontrobersyal na pakikipaghiwalay sa Brazilian-Japanese model-actor na si Daniel Matsunaga, nagdesisyon si Erich Gonzales na tumalon mula sa isang lumilipad na eroplano.

No, hindi naman siya nagtangkang mag-suicide. Nasa Amerika pa rin ang aktres after ng show nila ni Daniel doon and she decided to stay longer and rest for a couple of days.

Ipinakita ni Erich sa kanyang fans at social media followers na medyo okay na siya after the break up. Isa nga sa talagang in-enjoy ni Erich ay ang skydiving sa San Diego, California.

Yes, natupad din ang isa sa mga bagay na matagal nang gustong gawin ni Erich, ito ngang pag-i-skydiving kung saan sabay silang tumalon ng kanyang instructor mula sa sinasakyang eroplano.

Ayon sa kaibigan at make-up artist ni Erich na si RB Chanco, nagsisimula nang mag-move on ang dalaga sa break-up nila ni Daniel. Ibig sabihin walang katotohanan ang mga chika na nagkabalikan daw ang dalawa habang nasa US.