Erich tumalon sa eroplano bilang bahagi ng paglimot kay Daniel

MATAPOS ang kontrobersyal na pakikipaghiwalay sa Brazilian-Japanese model-actor na si Daniel Matsunaga, nagdesisyon si Erich Gonzales na tumalon mula sa isang lumilipad na eroplano.
No, hindi naman siya nagtangkang mag-suicide. Nasa Amerika pa rin ang aktres after ng show nila ni Daniel doon and she decided to stay longer and rest for a couple of days.
Ipinakita ni Erich sa kanyang fans at social media followers na medyo okay na siya after the break up. Isa nga sa talagang in-enjoy ni Erich ay ang skydiving sa San Diego, California.
Yes, natupad din ang isa sa mga bagay na matagal nang gustong gawin ni Erich, ito ngang pag-i-skydiving kung saan sabay silang tumalon ng kanyang instructor mula sa sinasakyang eroplano.
Ayon sa kaibigan at make-up artist ni Erich na si RB Chanco, nagsisimula nang mag-move on ang dalaga sa break-up nila ni Daniel. Ibig sabihin walang katotohanan ang mga chika na nagkabalikan daw ang dalawa habang nasa US.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94