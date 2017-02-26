Singer-producer-director nakakatanggap ng death threats

FOR mounting and directing “Katips: Ang Mga Bagong Katipunero” which tackles the evils of Martial Law ay nakatanggap ng death threats si Atty. Vince Tañada sa kanyang Facebook account.

“Nakikita ko rin na ‘yung mga nangyayari ngayon na may mga death threats. Yes, I receive death threats a lot. It’s easy for them to create account. Ngayon ay madali na ‘yun.

“Kaya lang, nakaranas ako na pagbalik ko sa sasakyan, ‘yung apat na gulong ko ay binutas,” chika ni Vince sa amin matapos ang pagtatanghal sa St. Scholastica’s College.

Pero hindi pinanghinaan ng loob si Vince, “Actually, ayokong manlumo o manghina sa ganoon kasi my passion and my advocacy is stronger than anything. Aminin na natin kasi marami silang supporters. Naintindihan ko rin naman sila.”

Personal kay Vince ang “Katips” dahil ang lolo niya ay nabiktima ng Martial Law, “I just want to expose the truth kasi my grandfather was incarcerated before so meron talaga akong personal knowledge about Martial Law and I guess that’s what I want to impart. I just want to export the truth,” say pa ng Aliw awardee for 2016 for Director of the Year.

Naka-422 performances na ang “Katips” and it will run until March.