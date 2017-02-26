Alfred tinawag na epal, nakikisawsaw lang daw sa ‘Tanay tragedy’

“I will not allow this accident to just become part of statistics. I’ll do everything I can in my power to make sure this does not happen again.

“This office will be the focal point in ensuring all the needspof the victims and their families are meant, their rights protected and justice served fair and fast.”

That was actor and congressman Alfred Vargas’ statement which some netizens find amusing.

When it got posted in one popular website, ang feeling ng ilan ay nakikisawsaw si Alfred sa issue ng isang aksidente kung saan namatay ang ilang students na papunta sa isang field trip.

“Sawsaw suka mahuli taya! Sakay pa Alfred,” said one guy.

“Epal pulitiko as usual,” say ng isa pa.

“I’ll do everything I can in my power to make sure this does not happen again. Ano pong tinutukoy nyo? Yung aksidente? Ang sarap pakinggan pero pano nyo po gagawin?” tanong naman ng isang concerned citizen.

“Oo nga! Ano’ng gagawin nya at paano?” susog naman ng isa pa.

Ito naman ang suggestion ng isang fan kay Alfred, “Cong. Amaro, este, Alfred dapat una nyong ipagbawal yung practice ng mga school na pagpapapirma ng waiver sa mga magulang ng mga estudyante everytime may fieldtrip o school events na dadaluhan ang mga students na anak namin.

“Nakasulat kasi dyan sa mga waiver na ‘walang pananagutan ang school in case may aksidente o masamang mangyayari sa estudyante sa fieldtrip o events kung saan participant ang student’.

“Masyadong unfair iyon dahil di pa man, umiiwas agad ang school sa anumang responsibildad eh kung tutuusin sagutin nila ang safety ng mga anak namin once pumasok sila sa school premises kasama na dun ang mga school activities like filedtrips. Do something about this!”