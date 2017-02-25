Maine, Alden, Barbie, susugod sa Panagbenga Festival

BAGO ang inaabangang worldwide premiere ng GMA primetime soap na Destined To Be Yours, magpapakilig muna ngayong weekend ang mga bida ng serye—ang phenomenal love team nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza—sa makulay na Panagbenga Festival sa Baguio kasama ang cast ng hit romantic comedy series na Meant To Be.

Ngayong araw, kasamang aakyat papuntang Baguio ni Meant To Be star Barbie Forteza ang kanyang leading men na sina Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj at Ken Chan. Ang cast ng Telebabad series ay magkakaroon ng isang Kapuso Fans Day sa Sunshine Park, 3 p.m.

Isang umagang puno ng kilig at saya naman ang handog nina Alden at Maine sa Linggo, sasakay ang dalawa sa Kapuso Float na kasama sa Panagbenga Float Parade. Diretso naman sila kasama ang co-stars na sina Koreen Medina at Juancho Trivino sa Sunshine Park pagdating ng 10 a.m. para sa isang Kapuso Fiesta. Mapapanood ang Destined To Be Yours simula ngayong Lunes (Feb. 27) pagkatapos ng Encantadia.

Bukod dito, may inihanda ring treat ang Kapuso Network para sa fans sa Mindanao. Makikisaya si Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado at ang leading man niya sa local adaptation ng My Love From The Star na si Gil Cuerva sa Kalilangan Festival ng General Santos City bukas. Magkakaroon sila ng Kapuso Mall Show sa KCC Mall sa Gen San, 4 p.m.