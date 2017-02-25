‘Case Solved’ ni Dingdong malaking tulong sa PNP

KULANG
na lang ay sabihing advocacy ni Dingdong Dantes ang hangaring masugpo ang mga karumal-dumal na krimen na laganap sa ating bayan.
As he hosts GMA’s Case Solved (which airs its second episode ganap na 2:30 ng hapon ngayong araw pagkatapos ng Eat Bulaga), hindi lang pagtalakay ng mga kasong may gore at mayhem ang nasampolan na ng mga manonood.
Ipinakikita rin kasi kung paanong nagkaroon ng closure ang mga kasong ito, and at the same time, kung paanong makapag-iingat ang taumbayan sa banta ng krimen.
Mabusisi nga ang ginagawang pananaliksik ng naturang crime docu drama na ito dahil tinipon ang mga ahensiyang pinagkukunan nito ng mga files until these cases have been solved sa tulong na rin ng mga awtoridad.
Ngayong hapon, Case Solved tackles another crime story na napanagumpayan ng mga ahensiya ng gobyernong hindi bumitiw sa kaso until finally solved.
Kaya huwag palampasin!
