Payo kay Mocha Uson: Wag nang gawing sumbungan ng reklamo ang social media

DALAWANG punto ang nais naming i-raise sa pag-alma ni MTRCB board member Mocha Uson kaugnay ng pagpapatupad ng kanyang tungkulin.

Una muna ay ang paghanga namin kay Mocha, true to her promise ay naroon ang marubdob niyang hangarin na iwasto ang mga bagay na sa kanyang palagay need to be reformed in the agency.

Pero kabuntot ng aming admiration toward her ay ang kanya namang pagiging mainipin to the point of being result-oriented na sa totoo lang, hindi niya maaaring makamit at a drop of a hat.

Totoong sa bawat trabaho, it takes time to get anybody adjusted to the demands of his job. Oftentimes frustrating, pero ito ang katotohanan that Mocha has to contend with.

First of all, bago ang teritoryong kinabibilangan niya. Bukod sa umiiral na sistema ay inabutan na niya ang mga dati nang nakapuwesto whose familiarity with the job cannot be questioned. Magkakatalo na lang sa efficiency.

Feeling ng inyong lingkod, Mocha is much too overwhelmed with her appointment.

Walang masama sa pagpapakitang-gilas but her wanting to prove herself—kumbaga sa atake sa isang ginagampanang papel—is nothing but histrionics.

Sa simpleng salita, OA sa dilang OA.

Hindi kami pamilyar sa komposisyon ng MTRCB, kung ilan nga ba ang kabuuang bilang ng mga board member nito and how the assignments as regards the review and classification of TV programs and movies are evenly distributed among them.

In one of our readings, may tatlumpung katao sit in the board. These 30 minds don’t share the same insights or opinions tungkol sa nirerebyu o kina-classify nilang panoorin.

Masuwerte siguro if there exists an overwhelming concurrence ng iba’t ibang mga kaisipan dahil magkakaiba naman ang ating mga pananaw. Judgment is relative, hindi nga ba?

Sa kasong nalalaswaan daw si Mocha sa ilang panoorin sa ABS-CBN, her impression or judgement does not reflect those ng kabaro niya. Ang hindi lang siguro matanggap ni Mocha, being an appointee under the Duterte administration na nangako ng pagbabago, she’s a victim of overrule ng mga taong noon pa nakapuwesto roon.

Pero gaano man kapalso ang sistemang pinaiiral ng mga holdover doon mula sa mga nakalipas na panunungkulan, some amount of respect and courtesy is highly expected of Mocha being the newest member.

Sa halip kasi na nag-ingay siya sa social media lambasting her peers and threatening to resign, Mocha should have sought a dialogue sa kanyang mga kasamahan.

Hindi niya dapat ginawang sumbungan ang social media when creases could be straightened out nang sila-sila muna.

At times, we have to stay quiet for a moment to allow us to reflect on certain issues. Sa aspetong ito tila nagpadalus-dalos si Mocha.