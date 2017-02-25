Kris dumepensa para kay Cong. Marlyn Alonte sa isyu ng suhulan sa Bilibid

IPINAGTANGGOL ni Kris Aquino ang kanyang kaibigan na si Biñan Rep. Marlyn Alonte sa diumano’y panunuhol sa high-profile inmates ng New Bilibid Prisons para baligtarin ang kanilang mga testimonya.

Mismong si Justice Sec. Vitaliano Aguirre ang nagbalita nito sa isang radio show kahapon, “Inalok po nila yung walong iyan (preso) for P100 million basta gawin nila yung pagbawi, yung retraction ng mga salaysay nila laban kay (Leila) de Lima before bukas, February 25, which is the EDSA anniversary.”

Sa kanyang Instagram account, sinabi ni Kris na, “I feel so bad because Cong @lenalonte was falsely named by Sec. Aguirre regarding P100M bribery attempt in behalf of Sen de Lima for inmates because she is 1 of my best friends.”

Sinabi rin ng Queen of All Media na close talaga sila ng kongresista, “What she said in her presscon is TRUE- we talk or whatsapp everyday, yesterday nga she sent me my favorite tapa from Tuding’s, LOVE LIFE ang madalas na pinaguusapan namin- adviser ko sya & I trust her… what a price to pay for her because she is 1 of my best friends. #RESPECT #TRUTH.”

Ngunit ilang oras ang nakalipas, binura ni Kris ang mga nasabing post, pinalitan niya ito ng isang quote mula sa American TV host na si Oprah Winrey, “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.”

“This is a better post to show the depth of my love, friendship, faith, and loyalty in @lenalonte.

“She is hardworking, dedicated, kindhearted, and above everything else, 100% committed to public service. We have been close friends for more than 7 years- walang benefit at all to her to remain my friend, and yet she has chosen to stay close to me & make me feel like I am her true ATE.

“MABAIT, MARANGAL, MAPAGKAKATIWALAAN… I respectfully disagree w/ the unfounded accusations made by Secretary Aguirre. #Truth!”

Kahapon, inaresto na si Leila de Lima ng PNP-CIDG, at kasalukuyang nakakulong sa PNP Custodial Center sa Camp Crame.