Sueno kay Bato: Tiyakin mong hindi malalagay sa panganib si Sen. de Lima

INATASAN nin Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno si Chief PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na siguraduhin na magiging ligtas si Senador Leila de Lima sa loob ng kanyang piitan sa Kampo Crame.

“I have given clear instructions to Police Director General Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa to secure Senator De Lima while she is at the PNP Custodial Center,” pahayag ni Sueno sa isang kalatas matapos ang ginawang pag-aresto sa senador.

Bago pa ito ay sinabihan din ng kalihim si dela Rosa na bigyan si de Lima nang “utmost courtesy” ng mga kagawad ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) habang ito ay aarestuhin.

Ibinigay ni Sueno ang kautusan matapos magpahayag ng pagkabahala ang ilan na baka malagay sa alanganin ang buhay ng senador sa loob ng Kampo Crame kung saan doon mismo pinatay ang negosyanteng Koreano na si Jee Ick-joo noong isang taon.

“Senator De Lima’s security and safety is also our concern and so we would like to assure everyone that she will be treated in accordance with established procedures and existing laws,” pahayag ni Sueno.