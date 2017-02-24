De Lima itinuro si Duterte bilang mastermind ng kanyang pagkaaaresto

PINANGALANAN ni Sen. Leila de Lima si Pangulong Duterte bilang mastermind sa paghahain ng kaso laban sa kanya, samantalang tinawag naman niya si Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II bilang protektor ng mga preso na tumestigo laban sa kanya.

“According to the mastermind of the filing of cases against me—none other than President Rodrigo Duterte: ‘She has to face the music. It took months to develop the case,’” sabi ni de Lima sa isang video na ipinost sa kanyang Facebook account matapos na ilabas ang warrant of arrest laban sa kanya kaugnay ng umano’y kanyang pagkakasangkot sa iligal na droga.

Tinawag pa ni de Lima na pawang mga sinungaling at ipokrito ang mga nag-aakusa sa kanya.

“They really have such nerve, all of them! Of course it would take you this long to manufacture lies against me! There must be so much Fentanyl in Mr. Duterte’s brain, for him to have the gall to boast of the testimonies of their witnesses who are convicted drug lords, and whose statements contradict each other,” dagdag ni de Lima sa kanyang mensahe sa video.

Idinagdag ni de Lima na binabalikan siya ni Duterte matapos namang niysng imbetigahan ng pagkakasangkot sa Davao Death Squiad (DDS) ng siya pa ang chairperson ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

“The Filipino people know your style, Mr. President. To put the rule of law in your hands, silence your critics, and destroy those who will go against your caprices,” dagdag ni de Lima.

Sinabi pa ni de Lima na hindi na siya nagulat sa ginawa sa kanya ng administrasyon.

“We all know now that every action of the President has no clear basis. He does it on a whim. Not because it is right or wrong, but because he can do it, and we are letting him. This is impunity. Whatever he does, he is confident that he is free from any punishment,” ayon pa kay de Lima.

Iginiit naman ni de Lima na inosente siya sa mga kasong isinampa laban sa kanya.