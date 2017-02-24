Jamby Madrigal: Dapat mag-sorry si Aguirre 

SINABI ni dating senador Jamby Madrigal na dapat na mag-sorry sa kanya si Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II matapos siyang akusahan na nasa likod ng tangkang panunuhol ng P100 milyon sa mga high profile inmates.

Kasabay nito, tinawag ni Madrigal ang mga akusasyon ni Aguirre na “baseless, malicious and outright lies.”

Idinagdag ni Madrigal na wala siyang relasyon sa isang Lalaine Madrigal Martinez, na kanya umanong nilapitan para ialok ang suhol. Si Martinez ay misis ng convicted kidnapper at drug lord na si Noel Martinez.

“Hindi ko siya kilala at lalong hindi totoong kinausap ko siya [Martinez] para mag-alok ng anuman. ‘Kuryente’ ang impormasyong pinagkakalat ni Aguirre,” sabi ni Madrigal sa isang pahayag.

“I hope Secretary Aguirre isn’t losing his marbles. The head of the Department of Justice is supposed to be ensuring not just the rule of law, but sobriety in its application. He is not supposed to be in the business of peddling conspiracy theories, much less engaging in character assassination,” dagdag ni Madrigal.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Aguirre na isa umanong dating senador at kongresista mula sa Liberal Party (LP) ang nagtatangkang manuhol ng P100 milyon para baliktarin ng mga high profile na preso ang kanilang naging testimonya laban kay Sen. Leila de Lima matapos siyang idiin sa iligal na droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“If he did not make up these lies himself then someone in his staff is feeding them to him. Either that or, simply because the name of the wife of an alleged drug lord was Madrigal Martinez, Mr. Aguirre suddenly believed I was somehow implicated,” dagdag ni Madrigal.

Idinagdag ni Madrigal na matagal na silang magkakilala ni Pangulong Duterte at naniniwala siyang maging ang presidente ay hindi kakagatin ang mga pahayag ni Aguirre.

“One has to wonder what is worse: to believe fantasies or to make accusations on the basis of such fuzzy logic. In either case he owes me an apology. Otherwise I may have to seek legal action to clear my family’s good name,” dagdag ni Madrigal.

Bukod kay Madrigal, inakusahan din ni Aguirre si Biñan City Rep. Marlyn Alonte-Naguiat na bahagi ng tangkang panunuhol. Itinanggi na ri ni Alonte-Naguiat ang akusasyon ni Aguirre.