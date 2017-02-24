PNoy nagpaabot ng suporta kay de Lima matapos arestuhin Bandera

TINAWAGAN ni dating pangulong Benigno “Noyno” Aquino III si Sen. Leila de Lima kaninang umaga matapos naman siyang arestuhin dahil sa umano’y pagkakasangkot sa iligal na droga. Mismong si Aquino ang tumawag kay de Lima para magbigay ng suporta kaugnay naman ng pag-aresto sa kanya matapos magpalabas ng warrant of arrest laban sa senador. Nagsilbi si de Lima na kalihim ng Department of Justice (DOJ) noong panahon ng Aquino kung saan umano niya ginamit ang kanyang posisyon para makakuha ng payola sa New Bilibid Prison kapalit ng operasyon ng droga sa loob ng NBP. Samantala, itinanggi naman ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea na political prosecution ang nangyari kay de Lima. “Sen. de Lima’s arrest, not poitical prosecution,” sabi ni Medialdea. Sinabi naman ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na walang dapat ikatakot si de Lima sa kanyang kaligtasan sa loob ng kanyang kulungan. “”The PNP Chief himself, Director-General Ronald dela Rosa, assured the senator’s safety and security in the PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame,” sabi ni Abella. Idinagdag ni Abella na dapat ay ipagtanggol na lamang ni de Lima ang sarili sa korte. “The court has established probable cause, therefore, let us keep our faith in the judicial system. The moral arc is long but it always bends towards justice,? giit ni Abella.

