DU30 no show sa paggunita ng ika-31 anibersaryo ng People Power Bandera

NO show si Pangulong Duterte sa paggunita ng ika-31 anibersaryo ng Edsa People Power 1 sa Camp Aguinaldo matapos namang kumatawan si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea para sa presidente. Binasa na lamang ni Medialdea ang talumpati ni Duterte kung saan sinabi niya na naniniwala siya sa kapangyarihan ng mga tao para makapagbigay ng pagbabago. “My administration has always believed in the power of hte people to chart their own destiny, and establish a government that will put the people’s interests, especially the welfare of the poor and underprivileged section, as its topmost priority,” sabi sa mensahe ni Duterte na binasa ni Medialdea. Nasa Davao City si Duterte kahapon para sa ilang aktividad, kabilang na ang paglulunsad ng Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC). Dumating naman sina dating pangulong Fidel Ramos, dating senador Juan Ponce Enrile, Sen. Gregorio Honasan at dating Vice President Jejomar Binay sa pagdiriwang ng EDSA Revolution. (Bella Cariaso)

