Davao City nilindol

Lumindol sa Davao City kagabi, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

May lakas na magnitude 4 ang lindol na naramdaman alas-7:17 ng gabi. Ang sentro nito ay anim na kilometro sa kanluran ng Davao City. May lalim itong walong kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Naramdaman ang Intensity III sa Davao City.

Walang inaasahang aftershock ang Phivolcs sa paggalaw na ito.

