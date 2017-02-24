Mayor Sara Duterte rumesbak kay Archbishop Soc Villegas

BUMANAT si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte kay Lingayen-Pangasinan Archbishop at Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Socrates “Soc” Villegas matapos naman ang sulat ng huli kay yumaong Jaime Cardinal Sin kaugnay umano ng nangyayaring bangungot ng Pilipinas sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte sa nakalipas na walong buwan.

“You are deeply worse than a hundred President Dutertes I recently read a letter to the late Cardinal Sin by Archbishop Soc Villegas and I was so distrubed by the rant that I decided take out my pen from retirement and practice once again the only talent that I have, writing,” sabi ni Mayor Duterte sa kanyang pahayag.

Sa kanyang sulat kay Cardina Sin, sinabi ni Villegas na maraming mga mahihirap na Pinoy ang pinapatay sa ngalan umano ng pagbabago, samantalang ibinabalik umano ang kasaysayan ng martial law.

“I find it hard to understand why this bloodless revolution has become the standard definition of freedom for our country and this standard is forced down our throats by a certain group of individuals who think they are better than everyone else. These are the elite and their friends, including Archbishop Villegas,” ayon pa kay Mayor Duterte.

Sinagot din ni Mayor Duterte ang mga batikos ni Villegas laban sa pangulo.

“Oh, dear Archbishop. How dare you say that my father has singlehandedly defaced the memory of the EDSA revolution. Since 1986 and until seven months ago, I remember that our nation has been hounded by corruption, crime, territorial war of gangs and druglords, extrajudicial killings, narco politics, terrorism, protracted rebellion, abuse of power in government, political bickering and the entry of foreign mafias,” giit pa ni Mayor Duterte.

Iginiit ni Mayor Duterte na hindi nagsimula ang mga problemang nararanasan ng bansa sa ilalim ng papumuno ng kanyang ama.

“He won the Presidency precisely because you ignored what was wrong with this world. All you desired was to put into power a leader who walks and talks like you — someone who is definitely not Rodrigo Duterte,” ayon pa kay Mayor Duterte.

Maging ang yumaong si dating pangulong Corazon Aquino ay hindi nakaligtas sa mga patama ni Mayor Duterte.

“When your friend failed as a President, I cannot remember you calling it the rape of EDSA. You just swept it under your glitzy rugs and you moved on, back to business — back to acting as if you can save us all from hell. Your group is sadly a bunch of delusional hypocrites,” sabi ni Mayor Duterte.