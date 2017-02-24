Isang karangalan ang maaresto dahil sa pinaglalaban ko – de Lima Inquirer

“IT’S an honor to be jailed for what I’m fighting for,” pahayag ni Senador Leila de Lima bago niya isuko ang sarili sa mga arresting officer na nagsilbi sa kanya ng arrest warrant Biyernes ng umaga. Inaresto si De Lima dahil sa diumano’y involvement niya sa ilegal na droga nang siya ay kalihim pa lang ng Department of Justice. Hanggang sa huling sandali bago siya maaresto, iginiit ng senador na wala siyang kinalaman sa droga at naniniwalang lalabas din ang katotohanan sa bandang huli. “Katulad po ng palagi kong sinasabi at inuulit ko po ngayon, inosente po ako. Wala pong katotohanan, pawang kasinungalingan ang mga pinaparatang po nila sa akin na ako diumano ay nakinabang sa droga, diumano tumanggap ng drug money, diumano ay nag coddle o nag-protect ng mga drug suspects. pawang ho kasinungalinan yan. Lalabas ho ang katotohanan sa tamang panahon,” giit ni de Lima. “Kung sa tingin po nila ay mapapatahimik po nila ako, kung sa tingin po nila ay hindi na po ako lalaban doon sa mga ipinaglalaban ko lalo na sa katotohanan, sa katarungan laban sa mga araw araw na pagpatay at mga iba pa na mga panggigipit, paniniil nitong rehimeng Duterte, karangalan ko po na ako’y makulong dahi sa mga ipinaglalaban ko po. Ipadasal nyo lang po ako,” dagdag pa nito. Matatandaan na si de Lima ang nagpasimula ng imbestigasyon hinggil sa extrajudicial killings sa bansa simula nang maupo si Pangulong Duterte. Ineskortan si de Lima ni Senate Sergeant Jose Balajadia at ilang Senate security, nang sumuko ito sa mga miyembro ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), na naghihintay naman sa tanggapan ni Balajadia.

