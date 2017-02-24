John Lloyd itinangging dyowa na si Ellen; di binalikan si Angelica By Ervin Santiago Bandera

SPEAKING of John Lloyd Cruz, pinabulaanan ng award-winning actor at box-office king ang mga chika na nagkakamabutihan na sila ng controversial sexy star na si Ellen Adarna. Isang maikling “No” lang ang naging tugon ng aktor nang tanungin kung may namamagitan nang something special sa pagitan nila ni Ellen. Kumalat kasi ang tsismis na laging sweet ang dalawa sa taping ng sitcom na Home Sweetie Home. Kasabay nito, idinenay din ni John Lloyd na nagkabalikan na sila ng kanyang ex-girlfriend na si Angelica Panganiban. May balitang together again ang ex couple nang makita silang magkasama sa isang art fair na ginanap sa Makati last week. Sa panayam ng ilang members ng press kay Lloydie sa nakaraang thanksgiving presscon ng Star Magic para sa ika-25 anibersaryo nito, sinabi ng aktor na “very good friends” pa rin sila ni Angelica after their break-up.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.