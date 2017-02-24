Aldub suportado pa rin ng Eat Bulaga kahit madalas umabsent By Jun Nardo Bandera

WAGAS na wagas ang suporta ng Eat Bulaga sa launching ng primetime series nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza, ang Destined To Be Yours ng GMA 7. Sa simula pa lang ng programa, pasok na ang segment na Kap’s Amazing Love Stories at gamit pa ang kantang “My Destiny” sa ending ng portion. Ngayong Sabado, may on the spot art painting silang inihanda kung saan ang interpretasyon ng “destiny” ang ipipinta nila. Kahit bihirang umapir sa EB sina Alden at Meng, damang-dama pa rin ang presence nila sa noontime show. Kahapon, 84thweeksary ng AlDub loveteam pero kailangan nilang mag-taping kaya absent sila. Anyway, para sa Team Abroad ng AlDub Nation, sa Pasadena Civic Center sa Los Angeles ang show ng “KS Sa US” sa April 9 at sa Brooklyn naman ang show sa April12 sa New York City. Pero bago ang show sa Amerika, inaabangan na rin ang magaganap sa birthday ni Maine sa March 3, Biyernes, huh! Kung may taping sila sa araw na ‘yon, siguradong may selebrasyon naman sa Eat Bulaga sa March 4, Sabado.

