Gerald kay Bea: She’s my better half, and yes, wife material siya!

PARA kay Gerald Anderson, wife material ang tingin niya kay Bea Alonzo na bida sa A Love To Last series.

“She is, but malayo pa ‘yon. I have so many things juggling at the same time. Maraming priorities and as a person ay gusto kong i-fulfill lahat ng iyan before even thinking about that,” say ni Gerald sa latest interview niya.

“I hope I complement her. She’s my better half. Ini-enjoy ko ‘yung partnership. Yung oras na meron kami. So kung ano ‘yung oras na meron siya, it’s a privilege for me,” dagdag pa ng aktor.

Even sa A Love To Last ay wife material din ang tingin nina Anton (Ian Veneracion) at Totoy (Xian Lim) kay Andeng (Bea) kaya naman nagpapaligsahan sila para mas lalong mapalapit sa dalaga.