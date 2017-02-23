Yassi Presman, Bela Padilla officially ‘Kapamilya’ na By DJan Magbanua Bandera

OPISYAL nang pumirma ng exclusive contract with ABS-CBN ang “Ang Probinsyano” leading lady na si Yassi Presman at si My Dear Heart star na si Bella Padilla Huwebes. Sa kanyang Instagram post, proud na in-announce ni Yassi na certified “Kapamilya” na siya. “ KAPAMILYA. Di ko alam kung paano ko ilalagay sa mga salita ang nararamdaman ko. Pero, gusto ko lang po talaga magpasalamat ng buong puso sa lahat ng mga naniwala sakin at nagbigay sakin ng pagkakataon. Thank You!!! Thank you po sa lahat ng mga Bosses!!! Salamat po sa akong bagong ABS-CBN Family!!! Syempre rin po, maraming maraming salamat din sa aking Dreamscape Family!!! Ang Sarap maging Kapamilya!!” sey ni Yassi. Masayang-masaya rin si Bela dahil opisyal na siyang bahagi ng Dos. “Happy is an understatement ❤️ officially a Kapamilya today,” pahayag naman ni Bela. Ginanap ang contract signing Huwebes ng tanghali sa loob mismo ng compound ng ABS-CBN. Kapwa galing ng kalabang istasyon na GMA sina Yassi at Bela.

