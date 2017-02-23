Palasyo sa arrest warrant vs de Lima: Kinakarma na siya

TAHASANG sinabi ng Palasyo na kinakarma na si Sen. Leila de Lima matapos namang pormal nang magpalabas ang isang korte ng arrest warrant laban sa kanya kaugnay umano’y pagkakasangkot sa droga.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo na binabalikan na si de Lima matapos naman ang kanyang ginawa kay dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“The law of karma has finally caught up with the senator in terms of being arrested and detained. She, however, remains constitutionally presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, a presumption she viciously denied the critics of the previous administration,” sabi ni Panelo.

Idinagdag ni Panelo na dapat na harapin ni de Lima ang mga kaso laban sa kanya.

“She should welcome this development herself as she is now given the opportunity to refute any and all allegations and/or evidence to be presented by the prosecution against her. This is where the real battle begins and not in the media that she relishes to use against the President. The rule of law, as President Duterte keeps on harping every time he has the opportunity, must prevail,” ayon pa kay Panelo.

Idinagdag ni Panelo na pinapatupad lamang ang batas laban kay de Lima, taliwas sa kanyang ginawa kung saan hindi niya umano sinunod ang proseso sa pag-aresto kay Arroyo.

“Unlike when she effected the arrest of former President GMA despite the absence of a criminal charge and a warrant of arrest she will now be arrested and detained pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by a competent court. She is being given due process which she shamelessly denied FPGMA when she was Secretary of Justice,” dagdag ni Panelo.