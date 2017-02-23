Korte ipinaaaresto na si de Lima INQUIRER.net

IPINAG-UTOS ni Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (Branch 204) Executive Judge Juanita T. Guerrero ang pag-aresto kay Sen. Leila de Lima.

Nahaharap si de Lima sa paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Hawak ng Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 ang Criminal Case No. 17-165.

Kapwa akusado ni de Lima ang kanyang dating driver at boyfriend na si Ronnie Dayan at dating Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge at National Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Rafael Ragos.

Tumayo umanong bagman ni de Lima si Dayan samantalang inamin ni Ragos na nagdeliber siya ng milyong-milyong piso sa bahay ni de Lima.

