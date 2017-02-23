Tammy Brown pwede sa chick, boy, bakla at tomboy; walang pinipiling kasarian ang love By DJan Magbanua Bandera

GAME na game na ini-reveal ng standup comedian na si Tammy Brown na pwede siya sa chick at pwede rin siya sa boy. Sa kanyang live guesting sa ShowbizLive, inamin ni Tammy na wala sa kasarian ang relasyon kundi sa puso dapat ito nakabase. “Sa puso ako bumabase” pahayag ni Tammy sa tanong kung anong hanap niya sa isang makakarelasyon. Kwento ni Tammy, bagamat isa siyang mapagbirong tao, seryoso siya pagdating sa usapin ng pag-ibig. “Naranasan ko na ang lahat ng klase ng relasyon — mapalalaki, bisexual, bakla, babae at maging tomboy. Pero ito ngayon ko lang sasabihin, Hindi ako bakla,” pagtatapat ni Tammy. Nakikita din nya na may posibilidad na babae ang makatuluyan niya at ok lang sa kanya na ibigay lahat-lahat sa babae basta aalagaan daw nila ang isa’t isa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.