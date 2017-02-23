186M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P186 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola nito bukas ng gabi.

Ayon kay Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Alexander Balutan walang nanalo sa P180 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto sa bola noong Martes kung saan lumabas ang mga winning number combination na 35-48-29-56-17-33.

Nagkakahalaga ng P16.3 milyon ang itinaya sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P136,320 ang anim na mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P2,180 ang 300 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 6,508 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

