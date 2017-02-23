Pagdinig ng kaso ni Revilla inurong na naman

Muling ipinagpaliban ang pagsisimula ng pagdinig ng plunder case ni dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr.

Ito ay matapos na maghain si Revilla ng 36 pahinang Comment sa pre-trial brief ng prosekusyon at hiniling na alisin ng Sandiganbayan First Division ang ilang ebidensya na may kaugnayan sa ghost projects sail “irrelevant” at “immaterial” umano ito sa kaso.

“Plaintiff’s evidence, particularly those that tend to prove ‘ghost or fictitious projects’ referred to in the Amended Information should be excluded from these proceedings, for being irrelevant and immaterial to the charge of plunder against accused Revilla,” saad ng Comment.

Unang itinakda ang pagsisimula ng pagdinig noong Enero 12.

Sinabihan naman ni Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg ang dalawang kampo na maghanda sa pagdinig.

“Be prepared to work overtime, and when I say overtime, overtime. I will help you thresh out issues so once and for all, this stage will be finished,” ani Econg.

Sa pagdinig kahapon ay ibinasura ng korte ang Motion to Quash na inihain ni Revilla dahil sa kawalan ng merito.

“The accused’s contention that it was his endorsement that was the overt criminal act alluded to the information is misleading,” saad ng korte.

Ayon sa kampo ni Revilla, ang pag-endorse sa isang non government organization na konektado kay Janet Lim Napoles ay hindi isang krimen na nasa ilalim ng plunder law.

Pero sinabi ng korte: “It was clear from the information that the endorsement was part of the whole process, or as described in the information, it was ‘under the following circumstances’ of how the kickbacks or commissions were allegedly repeatedly received by accused-movant from Napoles to her representatives.”

Ang kaso ay kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ni Revilla ng P224.5 milyong kickback mula sa NGO ni Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund.